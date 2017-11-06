RC Model Airplane Video Sneak Peek FMS Tigercat 1700mm Twin Warbird

Senior West Coast Editor John Reid pops the lid on a brand new MAN Flight Report. This exclusive Sneak Peek shows up close and personal the new Grumman Tigercat from FMS.

This 1700mm twin powered warbird is amazing and the flight performance is sizzling! Check it out! Molded of rugged foam this twin powered Grumman Tigercat comes with retractable landing gear and functional flaps. The props are scale 3-blade and the model has excellent power to weight ratio for exciting flight performance. Watch for John’s detailed Flight Report article in a future issue of MAN.