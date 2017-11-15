RC Model “Podracers” Take Center Stage

OK, I know what you’re thinking: what on earth is that?! But trust me, these indoor fliers are incredibly cool little machines. Flown at the recent Modell-Hobby-Spiel Fair in Leipzig, Germany, these Star Wars podracers appear to have a t-shaped carbon-fiber frame that holds the battery and electronics. Two foam shrouds each house a forward-facing prop. A tail rotor, which also serves as a cockpit for a Star Wars character, provides downthrust along with two other downward facing props. And somehow they are all mixed together to provide thrust and control — ingenious! LED lights add to the fun when the aircraft “race” in the dark. Unfortunately I couldn’t find any other information on these little guys, but I hope you’ll enjoy the video (filmed by RC Media World).