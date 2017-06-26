RC Motor Box Upgrade — Make model parts using Stepcraft desktop CNC

It’s nothing new combining CAD with RC model airplanes, and in fact, it’s been around for decades. However, the ability to use CAD files to produce RC airplane parts at home is relatively new. With the Stepcraft desktop CNC system, I was able to make a new motor mount box for a friend who was upgrading his Hobby Express Telemaster 6-foot Electro ARF V2. Installing a more powerful motor meant he needed a stronger motor mount box and design it so it would fit in the existing firewall and former structure.

We started with a great, highly details 3D CAD rendering my friend produced, (he actually works for Solidworks), so this part was a piece of cake. The 3D rendering makes sure that all the parts fit together as intended and at the precise size and dimensions needed. From there we converted the 3D file into a 2D CAD file which we could work with.

The 2D file was then imported into VCarve Pro so we could create our job file and required G-code for the CNC to understand. In VCarve Pro we assigned the proper speeds and feeds for the material we were going to cut (1/8 inch birch plywood), and select the proper tool bit. For this job we used a 2mm 2-flute end mill cutter and entered a .130 material thickness, (.005 more than the 1/8-inch plywood thickness), this allowed for a clean cut through of the entire depth of the material. We selected a .043 inch cut depth for each pass, which gave us a total of three passes. We selected a feed of 25mm/sec. which is half of the CNC maximum speed.

(Above) This is the one of the 3D preview produced by VCarve Pro showing the cut paths.



Of special note, we included all four parts in the single job cut file. So this also saves setup time as compared to cutting each part out as a separate job.

And finally we decided on a 21,000rpm spindle/tool rpm. Which as in the past shown very good cut quality with a minimum of stress on the cutting bit. Once all the parameters were entered we saved the job and produced the G-code.

We set up the CNC with a 1/8 inch Lite Ply spoil board under the plywood and clamped the sheets in place with the clamping bars. It took roughly 2 to 3 minutes to produce the parts. Actually because the front of the mount box was to be 1/4 inch thick we ran the job twice and produced the required parts plus some extra pieces just in case.

Having the ability to produce parts in your own workshop saves time and money and is a great source of pride and accomplishment.

Plus, not only are you producing extremely accurate airplane parts, you are learning how to think like a manufacturer and increasing you knowledge so you get better at what you do. You will also find you get a lot of new “friends” when the word get out you can cut parts with a CNC. A new source of hobby income?

Who knows, you might be able to start a home business and help out you fellow RC model builders at the same time. Here are a few photos of the finished motor mount box installed in the Telemaster 40. It fits precisely into place and it was designed with a lock-tab design so the parts would fit together securely requiring only a minimum amount of glue to secure everything together. 15-minute Z-poxy was used on the project.

If you are the type of modeler that like to things yourself and you want to cut out the middle man so to speak, consider adding a Stepcraft desktop CNC system to your workshop. This product was produced using the 2/420 system which is being reviewed in the September issue of MAN. check out: www.modelairplanenews.com/stepcraft for more information and photos of the desktop CNC system.