Reader Tips

From emery boards to bandages, put common household items to good use in your workshop! If you have a tip of your own to share, please drop us a line at MAN@airage.com.

Beauty Tape

For years, scale modelers have used paper hair styling tape to reproduce rib tape on their scale planes. It works very well but will require many extra coats of dope or primer to fill the open paper weave. An even better tape to use is cloth bandage tape. It has a mild adhesive to hold it in place but allows repositioning. It also has a smaller pinked edge pattern and looks great on 1/4- or 1/3-scale, cloth-covered airplanes. This tape takes less coats to fill and is excellent for straight lines, but is a bit less flexible than the paper tape. Using both types together on your model will greatly enhance its scale appearance.

Sanding Sticks

A great source for sanding sticks is the beauty aisle of your local grocery store. Emery boards, which are used for trimming and sanding fingernails, are ideal for many fine sanding jobs on a model airplane. They come in various grits, are inexpensive, and last forever. They are also great for cleaning out hinge slots on painted model airplanes.

Credit Card Trick

We all want our battery packs to stay put during flight, but sometimes the Velcro used to hold them in place can be difficult to separate when you want to replace the pack. A good way to convince the hooks and loops to give way is to use a plastic credit card and slip it between the two halves. The card prevents the fasteners from reattaching while removing the battery pack.

Long Reach Screwdriver

A great way to get screws into place in a deep or cluttered radio compartment is to slip a piece of fuel tubing over the end of the screwdriver and slide it over the screw. The tubing holds onto the screw and you can maneuver it into place and tighten it without the screw falling deep inside the model.

