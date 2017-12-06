RealFlight 8 Giveaway- Win Free VR Goggles For RF8

From Futaba:

“Nobody gives away VR Goggles for free, get real!”

Actually, we do. Not only one set, but five. And not cheap ones, the top-of-the-line Oculus Rift beauties that completely immerse you in a virtual world. And not just the goggles, but five copies of the new, VR-compatible RealFlight 8 so you can get in the cockpit instantly. Entering to win is easy—fill in the three lines below and you’re good to go. Don’t miss out! Win them both! Sign up before February first!

More info can be found here: https://www.realflight.com/getrealgiveaway/

Visit FutabaRC.com

See more posts about Futaba