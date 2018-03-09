RealFlight 8 Launching On Steam

From RealFlight:

Following up on their move to market a digital-only version of the popular RealFlight software, Hobbico today announced that this VR-capable RC Flight Simulator will be made available on Steam—the world’s largest online gaming platform.

RealFlight 8 delivers an incredibly lifelike flight simulation, complete with realistic wind physics, crash damage, and a host of aircraft and flying fields available. In addition, the simulator includes several game-like features which allow pilots to hone their flying skills in interactive challenges such as balloon popping, timed speed runs, and even multiplayer combat.

The software also touches on two of the hottest topics in state-of-the-art tech: drones and virtual reality. You can fly drones as tiny as a cracker and as large as a Predator. And, new for RF8, you can slip on a pair of VR goggles and fully immerse yourself in every flight. The software includes a head-tracking feature for use with the goggles so that your line-of-sight moves when you do.

Purchasers of RF8 on Steam will have to purchase an Interlink-X controller, modeled on RC transmitters and specialized for the software, separately through your local hobby shop or TowerHobbies.com for the ultimate in feel and realism. Or, new pilots can use the 4-axis game console controller they most likely already have in-house to fly. VR gear is also available separately, but is not required for operation.

Learn more about RealFlight 8 at realflight.com and watch for it on Steam at http://tiny.cc/rf8steam.

System Requirements:

MINIMUM SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS:

OS: Windows 7, 8, or 10

Processor: Intel® Pentium® 1.0GHz or equivalent

Graphics: Full DirectX 9 compliant

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Storage: 10 GB available space

RECOMMENDED SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS:

OS: Windows 7, 8, or 10

Processor: Dual-Core 2.4 GHz Processor or better

Graphics: 3D Accelerated Video with: 512 MB dedicated video memory

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Storage: 10 GB available space

