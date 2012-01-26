Red Tails! The Men, the Movie, the Models

THE TUSKEGEE AIRMEN: The Red Tails of WW II



Hollywood has a way of rediscovering important historical events, wrapping them up and presenting them in a way that educates the general movie-going public that no amount of history classes ever could. Though few non-modeling folk know the real story, if you simply ask any RC warbird guy, Mustang lover or modeling aviation history buff about the Tuskegee Airmen, you’re bound to get all the information you ever wanted including aircraft tail numbers and pilot scores. So with the much-anticipated release of the new Lucasfilm’s movie Red Tails, a whole new generation of soon-to-be aviation buffs are going to get a blockbuster dose of this well-known and inspiring WW II story. On the silver screen

RED TAILS TRIVIA A teaser "frame shot" from the upcoming movie. (Photo courtesy of Lucasfilm)

■ This film is George Lucas’ first writing credit since Radioland Murders that is not associated with Star Wars or Indiana Jones.

■ Cuba Gooding Jr. is not new to the film’s subject. He has previously been in the 1995 movie The Tuskegee Airmen.

■ This is Terrence Howard’s second performance as a Tuskegee Airman; his first was in the 2002 movie, Hart’s War. Six Tuskeegee airmen strode the ramp just after finishing a P-40 gunnery training mission in June 1943. (Photo courtesy of AAF, via Frederick A. Johnsen)

Capt. Ed Gleed, 332nd Fighter Group, 1945. (Photo courtesy of Jack Cook)

THE BEGINNING

In September 1939, America slowly prepared for war and that month, the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama applied to the Civil Aeronautics Administration to participate in the Civilian Pilot Training Program (CPT). Thereby, black males tentatively became eligible for government flight training—a revolutionary development in American aviation. In early 1940, CAA representatives arrived to supervise admissions tests and the Institute’s high academic standards were validated when every applicant passed the CPT entry test, reportedly an unmatched record in the south.

That fall, the budding Tuskegee Airmen were heartened when President Franklin Roosevelt confirmed that Negroes would be trained as Army pilots. Tuskegee’s first preflight class convened in July 1941: 12 cadets under Capt. Benjamin O. Davis, Jr., a West Pointer like his father, while white officers performed administrative functions. Of the original dozen cadets, five completed the course and proceeded to flight training. —Barrett Tillman



LEGENDS & FACTS

Since the 1970s, several widely publicized claims have been made for the Tuskegee Airmen. Here are the legends and the facts:

LEGEND: The Red Tails never lost a bomber under their escort.

FACT: In early 2011, the Tuskegee Airmen revoked their perfect escort claim. Around 2005, Air Force historians produced 1944–1945 mission reports showing that 25 bombers under Red Tail escort were shot down by enemy aircraft. However, that figure likely is better than most other 15th Air Force fighter groups.

In early 2011, the Tuskegee Airmen revoked their perfect escort claim. Around 2005, Air Force historians produced 1944–1945 mission reports showing that 25 bombers under Red Tail escort were shot down by enemy aircraft. However, that figure likely is better than most other 15th Air Force fighter groups. LEGEND: The 332nd shot down the first German jet and/or established a record number of kills against jets.

FACT: The group claimed three Me 262s on one mission in March 1945 whereas the first jet kill went to the 8th Air Force in November 1944. The 15th Air Force’s 31st Fighter Group was credited with eight Me 262s, and the Eighth’s 357th Fighter Group claimed 17.

The group claimed three Me 262s on one mission in March 1945 whereas the first jet kill went to the 8th Air Force in November 1944. The 15th Air Force’s 31st Fighter Group was credited with eight Me 262s, and the Eighth’s 357th Fighter Group claimed 17. LEGEND: The Red Tails produced the only black fighter ace.

FACT: The late Col. Lee Archer, the reputed ace, was credited with four enemy planes destroyed without a fifth claim for a probable or damaged. He was an honorary member of the American Fighter Aces Association.

The late Col. Lee Archer, the reputed ace, was credited with four enemy planes destroyed without a fifth claim for a probable or damaged. He was an honorary member of the American Fighter Aces Association. LEGEND: Tuskegee Airmen sank a German destroyer by gunfire alone.

FACT: There were no German destroyers in the Mediterranean because there was no mission for them. The vessel driven ashore by 332nd P-47s in June 1944 was a large WW I Italian torpedo boat confiscated by the Germans. In fairness, however, Army pilots were not trained in ship recognition. —Barrett Tillman

A PLANE WITH SOME HISTORY

|



The start of many, Norton Airbase’s former commander and Tuskegee aviator Col. Paul Green puts the first signature on the wing.

This is the L.A. Chapter of the Tuskegee Aviators who signed Marty’s P-51D.

Here is a nice side shot of Marty’s P-51D Mustang.