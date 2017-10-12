Red Bull Aerobatic Team Airshow

The Red Bull Aerobatic Team performs a great show at the Lodrino Air Meet in Switzerland, flying 106-inch-span Pitts “Beast” models that are each powered by a 3W 220cc four-cylinder engine. Thanks to Horst Zeller from RC Scale Airplanes for taking and posting this great video.
Very cool.
Oh my, Have these guys NOT heard of flight line safety? I did not see anything securing the foremost plane to keep it from leaping into the guy starting it. Having seen first hand what a CF prop can do to flesh, I cringe when I see this video.
Sweet models wonderfully flown and videographed. A veritible airshow that just got more and more exciting as the performance went on. What a team. And the venue was simply breath-taking! A good day for it too.