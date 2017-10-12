Hobbico T16SZ 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

Red Bull Aerobatic Team Airshow

Debra Cleghorn
Featured News, Video Posts
3 Comments
Red Bull Aerobatic Team Airshow
The Red Bull Aerobatic Team performs a great show at the Lodrino Air Meet in Switzerland, flying 106-inch-span Pitts “Beast” models that are each powered by a 3W 220cc four-cylinder engine. Thanks to Horst Zeller from RC Scale Airplanes for taking and posting this great video.

Updated: October 12, 2017 — 11:29 AM
Hobbico T16SZ 600x120
FPV/Photodrone 600x120

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Ken Ardanowski

    Very cool.

    Reply
  2. Todd

    Oh my, Have these guys NOT heard of flight line safety? I did not see anything securing the foremost plane to keep it from leaping into the guy starting it. Having seen first hand what a CF prop can do to flesh, I cringe when I see this video.

    Reply
  3. Vic Minetola

    Sweet models wonderfully flown and videographed. A veritible airshow that just got more and more exciting as the performance went on. What a team. And the venue was simply breath-taking! A good day for it too.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2017
WordPress Lightbox