Rise ARCHON 370mm GPS Drone RTF [VIDEO]

From Rise:

Designed for FPV success right out-of-the-box

Ease into exciting drone photography with the flight-ready ARCHON. Not sure what components to buy? The ARCHON comes already complete with a 2.4GHz RISE flight transmitter, Tactic FPV color monitor, 1080p/12MP 5.8GHz 200mW camera, LiPo battery, AC balance charger, and more. Concerned about staying in control while using the camera? Built-in GPS flight modes allow the ARCHON to nearly pilot itself. It’s durably built, fully equipped, and loads of fun

Features:

The ARCHON comes with everything you see here — there’s nothing left to buy, and every component is top-quality!

Flying is super-easy and intuitive. Select “Return-to-Home” and the ARCHON will land by itself, at the point where it took off. A telemetry sensor monitors battery power — when it is low, the “Return-to-Home” mode automatically brings the ARCHON back to its original launch location and a safe landing. The Auto-Hold function keeps the ARCHON at the altitude you want.

With its tough, injection-molded design, the ARCHON can come back from minor mishaps, so you can fly with confidence. LEDs keep you oriented, and prop guards and an extra set of props are included.

Watch your flight in real time straight from the 5.8GHz FPV camera. Add a micro memory card to the on-board DVR to store, edit and upload high-quality action videos.

Specifications:

Diagonal Size: 370 mm (14.6 in)

Weight: 525 g (18.5 oz)

Camera Specifications:

Record Resolution: 1080p

Micro Memory Card Port: compatible with cards up to 32GB

30 fps (when recorded from micro memory card)

Photo Resolution: 12 MP

Tactic Monitor Specifications:

Monitor: 4.3 in (109 mm) color LCD

5.8GHz receiver: 5 bands (A, B, E, F and R); 40 channels

Antenna: RP-SMA 3dBi whip

Receiver Sensitivity: -90db

Screen Resolution: 480×272

Format: NTSC/PAL (auto-adjust)

Micro Memory Card Port: compatible with cards up to 32GB

Battery: 1S 3.7V 1400mAh LiPo battery

Operating Voltage: 3.6-5.5V

Run Time: 1.5 hours

5.8GHz Video Transmitter (VTX) Specifications:

Output Power: 200mW VTX 40-channel

Band: A, B, E, F & R (Raceband)

Includes:

100% Ready-To-Fly ARCHON 370mm GPS Drone

RISE 1080p 12mp 5.8GHz FPV 200mW VTX camera

ISO camera mount

Tactic 4.3′ LCD FPV color monitor

2S 7.4V 2200mAh LiPo battery w/Star™ Plug

2S/3S AC balance charger

RISE J2020 2.4GHz transmitter

TX monitor holder

Monitor charge cord

Prop guards

Extra set of props

(4) AA transmitter batteries

Screwdriver (for Tx battery door)

Instruction manual

#RISE0300 – $299.99

Visit Explore-Rise.com

See more posts about Rise