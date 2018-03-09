RISE INDORFIN 130 Brushless FPV Race Drone RTF [VIDEO]

From Rise:

Supremely Fast FPV

If high speed RC flights in an exceptional, small FPV race drone are your thing, you’ll want to check out the cutting edge INDORFIN. It’s available in both FPV-R and fully loaded Race Pack versions for pro and beginner pilots. Either way, you get the power of 3S LiPo batteries for blistering speed and a carbon fiber frame for exceptional durability.

Open source Betaflight software makes it exceptionally easy to fine tune, program, and fly. Plus, at just 130mm on the diagonal, it’s compact enough to do sick FPV stunts in and through tight spaces. If fast, freestyle FPV is your thing, you need the INDORFIN!

Features:

The INDORFIN Race Pack comes with everything you see here, including 130 mm race drone, 5.8GHz 4.3 inch color monitor, goggles, RISE J2000 2.4GHz transmitter, 3S LiPo battery, charger, prop guards, and full instructions.

Built on a light but rugged carbon fiber frame for ultimate speed and strength.

Quad 4100KV motors for maximum speeds in freestyle drone flying.

The included F3 Flight Controller comes loaded with Betaflight, an open-source flight software that allows you to customize your flight program or just pick up and fly!

The included, 600 TVL camera is adjustable to offset the tilt-forward of extreme speeds.

Specifications:

Diagonal Size: 130mm (5.1 in)

RTF Weight: 169 g (5.9 oz)

FPV Camera Specifications:

Resolution: 600TVL

Input Voltage: 3.6-5.5V

Working Current: 550mA (5V) max.

Micro Memory Card Port: compatible with cards up to 32GB

External Video Quality: 640x480p VGA

Internal Video Quality: 1280x720p

30 fps (when recorded from micro memory card)

Video Format: AVI

Photo Resolution: 2 MP

Receiver/Monitor Specifications:

Monitor: 4.3″ (109 mm) color LCD

5.8GHz Receiver: 5 bands (A, B, E, F and R); 40 channels

Antenna: RP-SMA 3dBi whip

Receiver Sensitivity: -90db

Screen Resolution: 480×272

Format: NTSC/PAL (auto-adjust)

Micro Memory Card Port: compatible with cards up to 32GB

Battery: 1S 3.7V 1400mAh LiPo battery

Operating Voltage: 3.6-5.5V

Run Time: 1.5 hours

Race Pack Includes:

Carbon fiber frame for exceptional durability

Installed 5.8GHz FPV transmitter

F3 Flight Controller with Betaflight

5.8GHz 4.3″ color monitor

Monitor goggles

Rise J2000 2.4GHz hobby transmitter

3S, 11.1V 740mAh 20C Onyx LiPo battery and charger

Extra props

Prop guards

Four AA batteries for transmitter

Full instructions

#RISE0210 – $299.99

