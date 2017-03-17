Road to Top Gun — Brian Blois’ F-16C Fighting Falcon

Flying RC since he was 10, Brian Blois from Winter Park, CO will be competing for the first time at Top Gun and will fly his BVM PNP F-16C 1/6-scale F-16C painted in the Alaska Air National Guard “Aggressor” scheme.

Brian believes it’s a perfect candidate for competition in the X Class. Brian enjoys many different segments of the hobby and flies 3D and freestyle, IMAC and Pattern, but his true love has become giant-scale warbirds and turbine-powered jets.

The F-16 weighs 35 pounds with full ordinance, and is equipped with navigational beacons, strobes and landing lights. The model is powered by a Kingtech 210G and is guided with a Spektrum DX-18G2 and an e3 gyro. Being a Plug-and play-model that comes already painted and finished, there was only about 12 to 15 hours of radio and turbine installation work to complete the model.

Living at close to 9,000 feet (ASL) Brian has been constantly traveling to lower elevations around the state to compete in local contests, attend fun fly’s and to help new turbine pilots obtain their waivers. Always wanting new challenges and a new outlook on competition and camaraderie, Brian is excited and proud to stand next to and fly with some of the best RC scale pilots in the world.