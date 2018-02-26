Road to Top Gun — Danny Carozza and his 46% Pitts Special S1-S

Returning to Top Gun 2018, our good friend and flying buddy, Danny Carozza, is again competing in the Expert Class with his new 46% Pitts S1-S aerobatic biplane. Danny’s 96-inch-wingspan Pitts was built from an Exclusiv Modellbau kit, and includes traditional plywood and balsa construction.

Danny chose F&M Enterprises Stits PolyFiber covering and he handcrafted all the rib stitching as is done with the full-size aircraft. The paint is Stits PolyTone, with Matrix Urethane on all the fiberglass finished and G10 parts.

Not just an excellent scale builder, Danny also used Adobe Illustrator to create vector files to produce his various painting masks, and all the aircraft’s identification plates and placards were produced with a combination of laser cutting and CNC rotary engraving. Final weight for Danny’s Pitts S1-S is 44 lbs. The beautiful aerobatic biplane it gets it power from a Desert Aircraft DA150 (150cc) twin-cylinder gas engine which is equipped with a custom J-TEC canister muffler system. Being a Team Futaba member, all of Danny’s radio gear is Futaba.