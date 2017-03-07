Road to Top Gun — Fernando Bellegarde’s Mitchell PBJ-1J

Built from a Ziroli B-25 plans and enlarged to 118 inch wingspan, this US Navy/Marines PBJ – 1J is the work of Fernando Bellegarde who will be flying in the Pro-Sport class. Using two DLE 40cc gas engines for power, the PBJ has robart retracts,Sierra scale wheel wheels and carries 22 servos.

It has a functional bomb bay and scale Warbird pilots and a SkyCandy lighting system. It took Fernando four years to finish. From São Paulo, Fernando is shown with his wife Luanna in the opener photograph.This will be his forth time competing at Top Gun.

The PBJ-1J is the US Navy version of the Mitchell B-25 medium bomber that was used by the US Army Air Force. A few months after the famous Doolitle Raiders bombed Tokyo, the US Navy incorporated 40 of the planes, and used them as patrol bombers. Note the Radar unit on the right wing tip.

I belong to a Scale team named Brazil Scale Team, whose members all have strong building and flying skills.Fernando is now the Scale Director for Cobra which is the Brazilian federation for modeling similar to the AMA.