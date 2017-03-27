MAN Site membership 900x250
Road to Top Gun — Gérson Nissola’s Turboprop Tucano

Gerry Yarrish
Featured News, Road to Top Gun 2017
_GGG8058Coming in again from Brazil, Gérson L. Nissola will be flying his impressive Turboprop Tucano for his second time in the Pro AM Sport category. Built from a CARF-Model kit Gérson is using a JR 12X radio system and made more than 80 modifications to the model to improve its scale looks and detailing. The ¼-scale model has a span of 89 inches and is powered by a Jet Central KS turboprop turbine engine spinning a 24×14 3-blade propeller.

IMG_2890

Gérson model is painted in the colors of an aircraft used by Brazilian Air Force (Smoke Squadron), to train pilots for interception and for light attack missions.

_GGG8054

Updated: March 27, 2017 — 5:26 PM
