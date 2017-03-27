Road to Top Gun — Gérson Nissola’s Turboprop Tucano

Coming in again from Brazil, Gérson L. Nissola will be flying his impressive Turboprop Tucano for his second time in the Pro AM Sport category. Built from a CARF-Model kit Gérson is using a JR 12X radio system and made more than 80 modifications to the model to improve its scale looks and detailing. The ¼-scale model has a span of 89 inches and is powered by a Jet Central KS turboprop turbine engine spinning a 24×14 3-blade propeller.

Gérson model is painted in the colors of an aircraft used by Brazilian Air Force (Smoke Squadron), to train pilots for interception and for light attack missions.