Hyperion 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!
Hobbico Rise Vusion V2 600x120
WW II First Dogfights

Road to Top Gun — Jamie Fiffles’ Chance Vought F4U Corsair

Gerry Yarrish
Featured News, Road to Top Gun 2017
Comments
Road to Top Gun — Jamie Fiffles’ Chance Vought F4U Corsair

Jaime Fiffles is once again making his trek from Los Angeles to Lakeland FL to compete at Top Gun. This year he will be flying in Expert with his 1/4-scale F4U Corsair which spans 122 inches.

Jaime2Scratch built from Don Smith plans Jaime’s aircraft is all wood, with detailed rivet and panel lines. It is powered with a Moki 250cc radial engine and features a smoke system, landing lights, sequencing landing gear doors, and a fully detailed cockpit and pilot and a powered functional canopy.

The Corsair is done up in the Chico Freeman’s “LA City Limits” paint scheme, from VF– 17 the Jolly Rogers in the fall of 1943.

Jaime3

The Corsair has appeared at many West Coast events from Warbirds over the Rockies, to the Castle Air Force Base Giant Scale fly in, and all the Southern California events.

Jaime F4Ua

Jaime5

Jaime4

Updated: March 2, 2017 — 11:07 AM

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2017
For all Licensing, Permissions, Awards and Reprint requests please contact our official partner Wright's Media for more information. Please note that Wright's Media is the only authorized company that we’ve partnered with for materials and assets. Wright's Media contact: airage@wrightsmedia.com or (877) 652-5295.
WordPress Lightbox Plugin