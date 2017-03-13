Hyperion 900x250
Gerry Yarrish
Featured News, Road to Top Gun 2017
6 Comments
Road to Top Gun: Mike Barbee’s King Air C-90

If you’ve thought that electric powered airplanes aren’t all that exciting, wait till you get a load of Mike Barbee’s latest Top Gun entry, the King Air C-90 twin. Teaming up with pilot Frank Noll, they will be competing with the King Air C-90 in the Team Class. The 25% scale King Air twin is built from a Bob Patton design, and has an impressive 155 inch wingspan and is 110 inches long.

Mike Barbee C-90

The retracts are air-powered and his own design. Power will come from a pair of geared electric, Kontronicks motors with 200 amp Kontronicks speed controllers. The 3-blade ropellers are from Vario and are ground adjustable for  pitch.  Flight testing with begin with 21 5/16 pitch to start with. The Fuselage is fiberglass, and the wings have foam cores that are sheeted. The paint job is military, (the only one painted these colors), and it the Navy Military Heritage scheme.

MotorC-90

This will Mike’s 27th year attending Top Gun and during that time he has entered 10 different airplanes. Mike has been flying RC for 37 years  and specifically with scale aircraft for the past 30. Mike is also the President of NASA, the Special Interest Group of the AMA which supports and promotes scale in RC, Control Line, free flight and helicopters. Mike is also the East Coast Chairman for U.S. Scale Masters Association. Mike will also be flying his big Grumman FM-2 Wildcat at Top Gun in the Expert Class.

Updated: March 16, 2017 — 10:02 AM
6 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Rogerio Araujo

    Awesome Mike! Can´t wait to see it at TG!

    Reply
  2. Lawrence E Golon

    Nice work Mike. Can’t wait to see it fly….Good luck at Top Gun!
    Larry/R/Seahawks

    Reply
  3. Ken Ardanowski

    Wow. Super nice!

    Ken

    Reply
  4. Keith B

    Typical terrible ‘MAN’ writing, does anyone at this magazine ever “PROOF READ” before they publish? “Flight testing with begin with ….” one of many horrible grammar errors. When I read MAN, every issue I feel like I am reading something a bunch of 3rd Graders wrote. Do something about it already, it is very embarrassing for our hobby to be represented by a publication written by rank amateurs.

    BTW – A wonderful plane, Mike Borbee.

    Reply
  5. Vic Minetola

    Wonderful finish and a mechanical marvel! I guess you had to rent a hangar for final assembly?

    Reply
  6. Alicia Russell

    A very nice hanger indeed…………..

    Reply

