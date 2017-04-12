Hobbico HR Instant FPV V3 900x250
Road to Top Gun — Pilot Roster and Award Sponsors

Gerry Yarrish
Featured News, Road to Top Gun 2017
Comments
All the paperwork is in and the event is well on its way for planning and organization. Here’s the most recent copy of the Pilot Roster and the list of Award sponsors.

Click here for TOP GUN 17 ROSTER

Frank Tiano and all the rest of his hard working staff wish to thanks the following for their continued and valued support.

SPECIAL AWARDS  2017       Sponsored By:

Expert High Static                    ZAP GLUE

Team High Static                        RED BULL

Unlimited High Static                MODEL AIRPLANE NEWS

X-Class High Static                    FALCON PROPS

Best Civilian Runner-Up               SPEKTRUM

Best Civilian  (Pilots Choice)          RAY & ROBIN’S HOBBIES

Best Military   Runner- Up          FALCON PROPS

Best Military   (Pilots Choice)      HORIZON HOBBY

Best WW2                                    AIRCRAFT INTERNATIONAL

Best Biplane                             EZ BALANCER

Best WW 1                                 BALSA USA

Best Pre WW2            WARBIRDS OVER the ROCKIES

Best Jet                                   KINGTECH TURBINES

Best Pro-Am Pro                    CORTEX – DEMON GYROS

Best Pro-Am Sport                    ELITE AEROSPORTS

Best Multi Performance             HORIZON HOBBY

Engineering Excellence            ROBART MFG.                

Outstanding Craftsmanship           MICRO FASTENERS    

Best Unlimited Showing              ZAP GLUE

Top Buns Award                        FLY GIRLS                               

Special Recognition              ROBART MFG.

Special Recognition            MODEL AIRPLANE NEWS

Critic’s Choice Runner-up               FTE

Critic’s Choice Award          Zap Glue & Model Airplane News

Updated: April 12, 2017 — 8:57 AM
