Road to Top Gun — Pilot Roster and Award Sponsors

All the paperwork is in and the event is well on its way for planning and organization. Here’s the most recent copy of the Pilot Roster and the list of Award sponsors.

Click here for TOP GUN 17 ROSTER

Frank Tiano and all the rest of his hard working staff wish to thanks the following for their continued and valued support.



SPECIAL AWARDS 2017 Sponsored By:



Expert High Static ZAP GLUE

Team High Static RED BULL

Unlimited High Static MODEL AIRPLANE NEWS

X-Class High Static FALCON PROPS

Best Civilian Runner-Up SPEKTRUM

Best Civilian (Pilots Choice) RAY & ROBIN’S HOBBIES

Best Military Runner- Up FALCON PROPS

Best Military (Pilots Choice) HORIZON HOBBY

Best WW2 AIRCRAFT INTERNATIONAL

Best Biplane EZ BALANCER

Best WW 1 BALSA USA

Best Pre WW2 WARBIRDS OVER the ROCKIES

Best Jet KINGTECH TURBINES

Best Pro-Am Pro CORTEX – DEMON GYROS

Best Pro-Am Sport ELITE AEROSPORTS

Best Multi Performance HORIZON HOBBY

Engineering Excellence ROBART MFG.

Outstanding Craftsmanship MICRO FASTENERS

Best Unlimited Showing ZAP GLUE

Top Buns Award FLY GIRLS



Special Recognition ROBART MFG.

Special Recognition MODEL AIRPLANE NEWS

Critic’s Choice Runner-up FTE

Critic’s Choice Award Zap Glue & Model Airplane News