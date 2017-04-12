Road to Top Gun — Pilot Roster and Award Sponsors

All the paperwork is in and the event is well on its way for planning and organization. Here’s the most recent copy of the Pilot Roster and the list of Award sponsors.
Click here for TOP GUN 17 ROSTER
Frank Tiano and all the rest of his hard working staff wish to thanks the following for their continued and valued support.
SPECIAL AWARDS 2017 Sponsored By:
Expert High Static ZAP GLUE
Team High Static RED BULL
Unlimited High Static MODEL AIRPLANE NEWS
X-Class High Static FALCON PROPS
Best Civilian Runner-Up SPEKTRUM
Best Civilian (Pilots Choice) RAY & ROBIN’S HOBBIES
Best Military Runner- Up FALCON PROPS
Best Military (Pilots Choice) HORIZON HOBBY
Best WW2 AIRCRAFT INTERNATIONAL
Best Biplane EZ BALANCER
Best WW 1 BALSA USA
Best Pre WW2 WARBIRDS OVER the ROCKIES
Best Jet KINGTECH TURBINES
Best Pro-Am Pro CORTEX – DEMON GYROS
Best Pro-Am Sport ELITE AEROSPORTS
Best Multi Performance HORIZON HOBBY
Engineering Excellence ROBART MFG.
Outstanding Craftsmanship MICRO FASTENERS
Best Unlimited Showing ZAP GLUE
Top Buns Award FLY GIRLS
Special Recognition ROBART MFG.
Special Recognition MODEL AIRPLANE NEWS
Critic’s Choice Runner-up FTE
Critic’s Choice Award Zap Glue & Model Airplane News