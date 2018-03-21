Road to Top Gun — Ralph Esposito and his Junker Ju 87 Stuka Dive Bomber

Originally from Sao Paulo, Brazil Ralph Esposito now calls Miami, FL home, and will be competing with his Junker Ju 87 Stuka Dive Bomber built from a Ziroli Plans kit. His wife Andrea, (former Miss Brazil), is helping him build the Ziroli Stuka, and they are going to enter the Team Scale category. According to Frank Tiano they are going to be the first husband & wife Top Gun Team entry.

Equipped with a JR/Weatronics radio system, the Ziroli Stuka has a length of 77 inches and a wingspan of 110 inches. The weight will be about 30lbs., using a DLE 61cc gasoline engine for power. Currently a Jumbo Jet Captain for a major US Airline, Capt. Ralph Esposito started flying RC at age 11. Andrea is also currently learning to fly RC.