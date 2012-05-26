Rocket Powered RC Airplanes — Good Fun or Big Problem?

Since the early 1990s there have been many RC hobbists enjoying themselves trying to combine the thrill of model rocketry with the control and larger size of RC airplanes. The most popular was the old Aerotech Phoenix RC rocket glider, and the internet is full of projects being worked on even today.

When it comes to RC Scale, the Messerschmitt Me-163 Komet has been a favorite of warbird lovers with a rocket assisted takeoff that is exciting to say the least.

Also, Mac Hodges of aerobatic B-29 bomber and Bell X-1 Drop fame, has thrilled crowds for years with his reenactment of Chuck Yeager’s rocket plane braking the sound barrier!

Now with the Burt Rutan SpaceShip1 and SpaceShip2 aircraft, rocket powered RC planes are back in the limelight!

What do you think? Great RC Fun? Or a bad idea??? We want to know what you think.