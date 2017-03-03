Rocket Powered RC — The Me-163 Komet

When it comes to blasting off from the runway, nothing beats a rocket powered warbird. Fireworks and firepower all in one package, what a great combination! Anyway, one of our favorite RC WW 2 warbirds is the rocket-powered flying wing the Messerschmitt Me-163 Komet!

(Above) plans available from the MAN library at the AirAgeStore.com website.

What do you guys think of these rocket planes? Having a glow engine in the nose and using a rocket motor in the tail for takeoff is really exciting!

(Above and Below) Kevin Shaw at the LI Skyhawks Fun Fly

Light the fire and drop the tires!

The warbird guys from the Long Island Skyhawks club have been flying them for years without incident! What do you think? Is there a Komet in your future?