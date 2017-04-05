RotoFlow Fuel Systems — No Maintenance Required

RC Fuel Tanks haven’t changed in decades and we all deal with the same old problems of leaks and misplaced clunks after a hard landing! On the market now for a couple of years, the RotoFlow Fuel system from JL power Products is truly revolutionary with its internal “clunkless” design. I have have one installed in my 1/4-scale Sopwith Camel, and it has worked flawlessly from the start.

Inside each tank is a fully engineered fuel pickup system that has a large easy moving fuel pickup that’s always going to be in position for proper fuel flow regardless of the attitude and position your plane. The new RotoFlow clunkless fuel tank has a brass rotary fuel pick-up that works on the principle of centrifugal force to ensure constant and reliable contact with fuel.

RotoFlow tanks and hardware are compatible with Glow fuel, Gasoline, Kerosene, and smoke oil materials.

I liked the Roto-Flow tank so much I actually drew it into my plans for the Sopwith Camel sold in the AirAgeStore.com website. To make it easy to install and keep it accessible, I made a pair of lite ply brackets that hold the tank with padded cushion strips and screwed them into place under a removable hatch cover.

Also, if you would like to see how I installed it you can see the Build-along I posted while building the Camel, just click HERE.

If you really want a trouble free fuel system, this is the place to get it!

J&L Power Products, Inc.

388 Belvedere East

Colgate, WI 53017