MAN Site membership 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

RC Workshop Secrets — Scale Aircraft Rivets & Screws Video

Debra Cleghorn
Featured News, How-tos, Scale, Video Picks
1 Comment
RC Workshop Secrets — Scale Aircraft Rivets & Screws Video

UK master modeler Phil Noel knows aircraft rivets and screws. After retiring from the full-size aviation industry, his company Pinnacle Aviation custom-builds composite model kits as well as offering painting, weathering and repair service. In this video, he shows how he creates rivets on and applies scale screws to a Comp-ARF Spitfire and a Jet Legends L-39 Albatross.  Thanks to Pete and Dean Coxon for filming this tutorial. (Stick with this one; after a slow start, the video does show some neat scale techniques!)

Updated: April 24, 2017 — 10:19 AM
Hobbico HR instant FPV party V2 600x120
PhotoDrone 600x120

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Chuck Manning

    It is really nice to be able to see how the scaling is done, I read about it all the time the video really makes the difference.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2017
WordPress Lightbox Plugin