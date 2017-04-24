RC Workshop Secrets — Scale Aircraft Rivets & Screws Video

UK master modeler Phil Noel knows aircraft rivets and screws. After retiring from the full-size aviation industry, his company Pinnacle Aviation custom-builds composite model kits as well as offering painting, weathering and repair service. In this video, he shows how he creates rivets on and applies scale screws to a Comp-ARF Spitfire and a Jet Legends L-39 Albatross. Thanks to Pete and Dean Coxon for filming this tutorial. (Stick with this one; after a slow start, the video does show some neat scale techniques!)