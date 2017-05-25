Memorial Day 900x250 Man Membership
Scale Soviet Fighters on Display

Debra Cleghorn
This video comes to us from our UK friends Dean and Pete Coxon, who filmed these two Yaks at a recent LMA meet in Tibenham, Norfolk. They write, “The pilots Mike Booth (Yak-3) and John Horne (Yak-11) formed their two-man ‘Red Stars’ display team late last year and this is their first public flight. [When] the Yak 3 had [landing gear] issues, John and his Yak-11 carried on with the display alone.” The Yak-11 (pictured) has a sleek cowl with an inline engine and features built-up construction and is powered by a 3W 150cc inline twin spinning a 32×12 prop.

 

Updated: May 25, 2017 — 10:15 AM
