Secraft Tray For The Futaba 18MZ

From Esprit Model:

All of your switches are easily accessible and the transmitter’s display is still easily viewed. This system works well for both “Thumb” pilots and the “Finger and Thumb” guys.

Designed specifically for the Futaba 18MZ. This design is the best we have ever seen. Your transmitter simply slides in and is held securely without any fancy or complicated fasteners. Also works very well as transmitter support stand while you are working on your models.