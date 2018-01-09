Slimline Products Airbase: Quality RC Workstation

A hot new product we just got for 2018 is the new Airbase R/C workstation and airplane stand from Slimline Products. According to company owner Bill Leonard, the Airbase was developed from ground up by hard core model builders, flyers, guys that build, assemble and work on their models, who want to make sure they get there plane to the flight-line in one piece without hanger rash.

If you scratch built models, are assembling a new kit, or are doing regular maintenance and transporting to flying field, the Airbase will be the very best Airplane Stand you ever buy.

Features include:

Wide Study Powder Coated Aluminum Base

Adjustable Aluminum Cradle Arms

Adjustable Birch Plywood Cradles

High Quality Medium Density Foam Padding



Blank Wood Cradle for True Custom Fit

Base Length: 30 Inch

Base Width: 12 inch

Maximum Cradle Height: 12 Inch

Minimum Cradle Height: 9 Inch

Cradle Slot Width: 6 inch

Holes for Mounting: 4 each corner

Hole for Hanging in Center of Base

Slimline Web Price: $79.95

100% Made in The USA, 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, 30 Day Return & Exchange Policy

slimlineproducts.com