Slimline Products Airbase: Quality RC Workstation

A hot new product we just got for 2018 is the new Airbase R/C workstation and airplane stand from Slimline Products. According to company owner Bill Leonard, the Airbase was developed from ground up by hard core model builders, flyers, guys that build, assemble and work on their models, who want to make sure they get there plane to the flight-line in one piece without hanger rash.
If you scratch built models, are assembling a new kit, or are doing regular maintenance and transporting to flying field, the Airbase will be the very best Airplane Stand you ever buy.
- Wide Study Powder Coated Aluminum Base
- Adjustable Aluminum Cradle Arms
- Adjustable Birch Plywood Cradles
- High Quality Medium Density Foam Padding
- Blank Wood Cradle for True Custom Fit
Base Length: 30 Inch
Base Width: 12 inch
Maximum Cradle Height: 12 Inch
Minimum Cradle Height: 9 Inch
Cradle Slot Width: 6 inch
Holes for Mounting: 4 each corner
Hole for Hanging in Center of Base
Slimline Web Price: $79.95
100% Made in The USA, 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, 30 Day Return & Exchange Policy
slimlineproducts.com