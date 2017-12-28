Slimline Products’ Flightline Fueler — For Gas, Kerosene and Smoke Fluid

Specifically designed to safely fuel and de-fuel RC airplanes, the new Flightline Fueler containers have a generous 3 gallon capacity and are molded from rugged 3/16-inch thick plastic. Compatible with Gas, Glow, and Smoke Oil, these containers have a wide, 9×12-inch ribbed footprint that makes them practically impossible to tip over. The large molded handle grip makes carrying the fueler to and from your vehicle or trailer a piece of cake.

The containers come with a composite manual fuel pump and vent bung attached to keep debris from getting into your fuel, while to large diameter top fill cap makes fill up quick and easy. Priced at $89.99, the Fueler container also comes with Tygon gas fuel line, an O-ring sealed universal fill nozzle and CNC machine hardware with an Anodized finish.

With all the traveling I do going to events and fun flys, I am always hauling my RC gear and airplane accessories with my trailer. I have to say that this new gas container is one of the best I’ve used. It has a wide footprint and it has never tipped over even when driving over rough roads. The hardware is rugged and has worked great without any issues. As with other products I’ve used from Slimline, I love my Flightline Fueler.

If you take your RC flying seriously and hate constantly refilling those small gas station containers, give Slimline Products’ Flightline Fuelers a look. They’re made to last.

Slimlineproducts.com