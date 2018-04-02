Florida Jets and Jets Week

MAN contributor Rich Uravitch was on assignment recently for one of the best afterburner action events around–Florida Jets! Held at the Paradise Field in Lakeland, FL, by Frank Tiano, this years event was full of amazing aircraft. One thing for sure, the size of the swept wing turbine powered aircraft, are at an all-time humongous size! Be sure to catch our upcoming August issue which will feature Rich’s detailed event coverage. It was a wild time!
