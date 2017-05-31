Spektrum DX6 G3 6-CH DSMX Tx & AR6600T RX MD2

From Spektrum:

The Spektrum™ DX6 has been designed from the ground up to deliver way more than you would ever expect from a 6-channel transmitter in its price range.

Programmable Voice Alerts

With voice alerts, the DX6 will allow you to keep tabs on important functions without ever taking your eyes off what you’re flying. They can be programmed to call out what flight mode you’ve chosen or report telemetry information on demand. If an alarm goes off, you won’t have to look at the transmitter display to see what’s happening. The DX6 will tell you.

Wireless Trainer Link

The wireless trainer link gives instructors the option to wirelessly ”buddy box” with another DSM2®†/DSMX® transmitter. Once bound to another transmitter, ModelMatch™ technology will allow the DX6 to re-link without having to go through the bind process again.

Programming for Airplanes, Helicopters and Sailplanes

In addition to its extensive airplane and heli programming, the DX6 includes an impressive list of programming features for sailplanes as well. Five available flight modes, 4 wing types, 3 tail types, a flap-to-elevator curve mix – it has all this and more. The intuitive SimpleScroll™ programming interface makes all of these functions incredibly easy to access and use.

250 Model Memory

The enormous capacity of the DX6’s on-board memory means you will rarely, if ever, need to juggle models between transmitter memory and your SD card. The model memory menu is easier to navigate too. Only memory slots with model settings saved to them will appear. You won’t have to scroll through empty slots or move models around if one is deleted.

Includes AR6600T Integrated Telemetry Receiver

The AR6600T receiver is a feature-packed, 6-channel receiver with integrated full-range telemetry. It comes with built-in connection ports for RPM, Flight Pack Voltage and Temperature sensors as well as an X-Bus port for additional telemetry options. No sensor is required to receive Flight Log or receiver pack voltage telemetry.

Fly Smarter with Built-In Telemetry

The DX6 is equipped with a built-in telemetry feature that gives you real-time information on things like your model’s battery voltage, signal quality, engine or motor temperature, airspeed, altitude and more.*

Using the voice alert system, you can program the DX6 to tell you when specific telemetry values reach or exceed limits you define. You can also have it call out a sequence of telemetry values on demand with the flip of a switch. If you want to review telemetry after a flight, the DX6 can be set up to record the data to its SD card.

† DSM2 not available in EU.

Antenna Diversity

Using a combination of vertical and horizontal arrays, the antenna diversity provides superb protection against polarization blind spots, ensuring your receiver always “sees” the signal.

Features:

Virtually unlimited model memory-transmitter stores up to 250 models and only populates the model list with models the user has configured

DSM2/DSMX Wireless trainer link

Patent-pending gimbal design with spring configuration switch

Fast 11ms frame rate when used with capable receivers

Ergonomically designed case with comfortable rubber grips

Direct System Menu Access mean there is no need to power off the transmitter to access all menus

Supports Air/Heli/Multirotor/Sailplane model types

Easy to use Spektrum™ AirWare™ software offers the same proven programming found in more expensive radios

AR6600T 6-Channel Air Integrated Telemetry Receiver included

Programming capability for most sailplanes, can support 4 Sailplane wing types and 3 tail types

Supports the most popular Spektrum Telemetry sensors

Includes 4 AA Alkaline batteries, optional Lithium Ion battery with charger (available separately)

5 programmable mixes – all mixes are selectable to be normal or 7 point curve multi-point mixes

7 Swashplate types

Dual Aileron, Elevon, and V-Tail Differential

7 aircraft wing types and 6 tail types

7-point throttle (air and heli) and pitch curves (heli) Adjustable for smooth throttle and pitch curves

Intuitive SimpleScroll™ programming interface

Advanced DSMX® technology (DSM2® compatible†)

SD card slot for updating firmware, expanding memory and sharing setups (SD Card is not included)

Activate bind mode from the menu or a button without having to power off

ModelMatch™ technology

Specs:

# of Channels: 6

Modulation: DSM2/DSMX

Band: 2.4GHz

Receiver: AR6600T Included

Model Memory: 250

Modes: User Selectable Mode 1-4

Transmitter (Tx) Battery Type: 4 AA batteries (Included)

#SPM6755 – $229.99

Visit SpektrumRC.com

