Spektrum FPV Cameras & Video Transmitter

From Spektrum:

The Spektrum VT1000 is the FPV pilot’s video transmitter solution. Prevailing features like a built in microphone, 32 channels available on the 5 common bands, power output selectable (25, 200, and 600mw), and a simple to understand user interface. Changing VTX settings is simple with the 2 button interface, but the VT1000 brings the convenience of remote settings change via a serial data connection.

Easily be able to change Video Channel, Band and power level right from their transmitter with the Spektrum VT1000 Video Transmitter. No special firmware or programming required. The VT1000 utilizes a single serial data lead that can be used with popular BetaFlight and RaceFlight controller via an open UART port for changing Channels, Band, and Power via OSD or Radio commands (utilizes Tramp Telemetry Protocol). But pilots can also control this VTX via the Spektrum Serial Data lead off a Spektrum Receiver via the Remote receiver port.

Now airplane pilots can enjoy the convenience of the VTX Setup Menu for changing Channel, Band, and Power right from their Spektrum Radio. The VT1000 features a durable and light weight MMCX connector. These connectors are strong, take up less space, and offer users to expand into the newer forms for FPV antennas on the market. The VT1000 mounts easily in a quad miniquad flight control stack, and stays cool enough during operation to be used on a foam airplane fuselage.

SPMVT1000 KEY FEATURES:

Remotely change Channel, Band and Power right from your Spektrum Radio

On Board Microphone

Stackable on standard 30.5×30.5 Flight Controller mounting holes

Wide input range (2-6s) with Filtered 5 volt out for Camera

Durable MMCX antenna connection

Simple to use 1 wire Telemetry lead allows interface with a Flight Controller via UART port for channel adjustment from Transmitter or compatible OSD OR connect directly to a Spektrum Receiver, no special programming or update required



SPMVC623 KEY FEATURES:

2.3mm Wide angle Lens

Same Swift 2 Performance crammed into a micro sized camera

Incredibly light weight at 5.6 grams

Wide Voltage input range 5-17 volt

Voltage and Timer OSD

Includes multiple mounting options, hardware, cables and OSD adjuster

SPMVC621 KEY FEATURES:

2.1mm Wide angle Lens

1/3 SONY Super HAD II CCD image sensor for 600TVL resolution and excellent color

Wide Dynamic Range and 2D Noise Reduction

Wide Voltage input range 5-17 volt

Voltage and Timer OSD

Built – In Microphone

Includes multiple mounting options, hardware, cables, and optional case

#SPMVC621 – Swift 2 FPV Camera with 2.1mm Lens – $44.99

#SPMVC623 – Micro Swift 2 FPV Camera with 2.3mm Lens – $39.99

#SPMVT1000 – 25-200-600mW Adjustable Power Video Transmitter – $39.99

Visit SpektrumRC.com

See more posts about Spektrum