Spektrum iX12 12-Channel DSMX Transmitter [VIDEO]

From Spektrum:

The Spektrum iX12 is the fruit of years of engineering and development. Fueled by customer feedback and a powerful drive to innovate, we have created the first truly Intelligent Radio. The Spektrum iX12 radio is a 12-channel transmitter matched with a powerful combination of features and next-level connectivity. Groundbreaking yet comfortably familiar, RC pilots of all aircraft types will use the all-new iX12 to out fly everything in its class.

Powered by an Intel Quad Core processor, Pilots now have the power of Android right at their fingertips. The iX12 provides access to the internet, helpful apps, and connectivity never before seen in an RC transmitter.

The Spektrum iX12 features our newest Spektrum Airware Programming interface that controls the dedicated DSMX/2 channel processor. It is more intuitive, user friendly and feature packed than ever. With the iX12 everything a RC pilot needs is there as well as capabilities that they never thought they needed.

All this is displayed clearly with a high resolution full color, 4 inch display. Navigation is simple and familiar with the state of the art multi touch display. But we did not sink it all into electronics. The iX12 features our latest gimbal design. Built on the popular quad bearing gimbal pilots have come to love, but now more accessible and adjustable than ever. All this is precisely incorporated into a clean, comfortable, and ergonomically pleasing case.

Features:

12 fully proportional channels at 2048 resolution

4-inch color screen with Multi-Touch technology

Android interface with a dedicated quad-core processor

Intuitive Spektrum™ AirWare Touch programming app

Compatible with Spektrum AirWare firmware G2 model setups

Industry-leading Spektrum DSMX® 2.4GHz technology

Plug and play TBS Crossfire CRSF long-range technology compatible

WiFi connectivity and convenience

Easy access to updates, apps and the Internet

Bluetooth connectivity for compatible devices

Customizable audio events with WAV and MP3 support

Programmable text-to-speech voice alerts

Voice alerts over speaker, headphones or Bluetooth

Integrated telemetry support delivers critical real-time data

Wireless trainer link for instruction and flight simulation

Built-in 2.4GHz diversity antennas for the most robust signal link possible

Fast 11ms frame rate with compatible receivers

Superb ergonomics based on user feedback

Smooth quad-bearing gimbals with front-access adjustments

250-model internal memory, plus SD card expansion

Rechargeable 6,000mAh Li-Ion transmitter battery pack

Convenient Micro-USB charging and connectivity

Specifications:

Channels: 12

Modulation: DSM2/DSMX

Band: 2.4GHz

Model Memory: 250

Modes: User Selectable Mode 1-4

Transmitter (Tx) Battery Type: 3.7V 1S 6000 mAh Lithium Ion Battery

Switch: 3 POS

Experience Level: Advanced

#SPMR12000 – iX12 12-Channel DSMX Transmitter Only – $599.99

#SPM12000 – iX12 12-Channel DSMX Transmitter with AR9030T – $699.99

Visit SpektrumRC.com

See more posts about Spektrum