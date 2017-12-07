Spektrum iX12 12-Channel DSMX Transmitter [VIDEO]

From Spektrum:
The Spektrum iX12 is the fruit of years of engineering and development. Fueled by customer feedback and a powerful drive to innovate, we have created the first truly Intelligent Radio. The Spektrum iX12 radio is a 12-channel transmitter matched with a powerful combination of features and next-level connectivity. Groundbreaking yet comfortably familiar, RC pilots of all aircraft types will use the all-new iX12 to out fly everything in its class.
Powered by an Intel Quad Core processor, Pilots now have the power of Android right at their fingertips. The iX12 provides access to the internet, helpful apps, and connectivity never before seen in an RC transmitter.
The Spektrum iX12 features our newest Spektrum Airware Programming interface that controls the dedicated DSMX/2 channel processor. It is more intuitive, user friendly and feature packed than ever. With the iX12 everything a RC pilot needs is there as well as capabilities that they never thought they needed.
All this is displayed clearly with a high resolution full color, 4 inch display. Navigation is simple and familiar with the state of the art multi touch display. But we did not sink it all into electronics. The iX12 features our latest gimbal design. Built on the popular quad bearing gimbal pilots have come to love, but now more accessible and adjustable than ever. All this is precisely incorporated into a clean, comfortable, and ergonomically pleasing case.
Features:
- 12 fully proportional channels at 2048 resolution
- 4-inch color screen with Multi-Touch technology
- Android interface with a dedicated quad-core processor
- Intuitive Spektrum™ AirWare Touch programming app
- Compatible with Spektrum AirWare firmware G2 model setups
- Industry-leading Spektrum DSMX® 2.4GHz technology
- Plug and play TBS Crossfire CRSF long-range technology compatible
- WiFi connectivity and convenience
- Easy access to updates, apps and the Internet
- Bluetooth connectivity for compatible devices
- Customizable audio events with WAV and MP3 support
- Programmable text-to-speech voice alerts
- Voice alerts over speaker, headphones or Bluetooth
- Integrated telemetry support delivers critical real-time data
- Wireless trainer link for instruction and flight simulation
- Built-in 2.4GHz diversity antennas for the most robust signal link possible
- Fast 11ms frame rate with compatible receivers
- Superb ergonomics based on user feedback
- Smooth quad-bearing gimbals with front-access adjustments
- 250-model internal memory, plus SD card expansion
- Rechargeable 6,000mAh Li-Ion transmitter battery pack
- Convenient Micro-USB charging and connectivity
Specifications:
Channels: 12
Modulation: DSM2/DSMX
Band: 2.4GHz
Model Memory: 250
Modes: User Selectable Mode 1-4
Transmitter (Tx) Battery Type: 3.7V 1S 6000 mAh Lithium Ion Battery
Switch: 3 POS
Experience Level: Advanced
#SPMR12000 – iX12 12-Channel DSMX Transmitter Only – $599.99
#SPM12000 – iX12 12-Channel DSMX Transmitter with AR9030T – $699.99
Visit SpektrumRC.com
See more posts about Spektrum