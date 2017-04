From Spektrum:

This is the Spektrum™ Heavy Duty Camera Mount. This flexible nylon mount will allow the mounting of the SPMVA2510 (Heavy Duty 25mW 5.8GHz FPV Camera) to any surface platform. Most applications will allow you to mount he camera inside the vehicle for true FPV, or on the roof for a better vantage point. The integrated camera lens guard helps protect the lens from any damage that may occur.

#SPMVX2510 – $13.99

Visit SpektrumRC.com

