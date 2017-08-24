“Star of America” Super Constellation

Built by Keith Mitchell and painted by Phil Noel of Pinnacle Aviation, this 1/6-scale Super Constellation is a stunning aircraft on the flightline and even more so in the air! The 21-foot-span model is powered by four ZDZ 90cc gas engines spinning 28×10 Biela carbon-fiber props, and it is 19 feet long with a wing area of 46 square feet. A Futaba radio controls its 22 servos, which are powered by ten battery packs. Equipped with functional flaps, retracts, and landing lights, this plane weighs 220 pounds and has been extensively tested throughout its build as well as in flight by Britain’s Civil Aviation Authority inspectors. Keith and his friends spent over 5,500 hours over five years building the Super Constellation, spending over 1,000 hours designing and building its landing gear! We tip our hats to a job well done and appreciate the father and son team of Pete and Dean Coxon for taking this terrific video at the Large Model Association meet in Elvington, UK.