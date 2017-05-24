Stick and Tissue Scale at Top Gun — Free Flight Takes Wing!

A tradition for the world’s greatest RC scale event–Top Gun, the free flight models again took flight at the 2017 Scale Invitational at Paradise Field in Lakeland, FL. This year the Top Gun Mass Launch (open to all pilots and crews), drew several beautiful hand-crafted entries and awards were given to the winners for “Duration” (longest flight) and for “Craftsmanship”.

Photos by Barry Vaught

Intended for rubber powered, built up aircraft, the only restrictions are the monoplanes must have a 36 inch or larger wingspan, and biplanes mush have wingspan of at least 24 inches.

The winners were:

Duration —

Dave Platt, Cessna 180

Craftsmanship —

1st Place, Bob Curry, SE 5a

2nd Place, Dave Platt, Cessna 180

3rd Place, James Privy, Beech Staggerwing