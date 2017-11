This 1/3-scale model of the restored Spitfire flown by pilot Caroline Grace was designed and built by Richard Rawle, who also flies it in this video. The 12-foot-span RC version of the two-seat trainer aircraft is powered by a Desert Aircraft 150cc gas engine and weighs 80 pounds. Our thanks to Pete and Dean Coxon for taking this great video and posting it on their Tbobborap1 YouTube channel.