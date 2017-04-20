SU-35 Fighter Jet 735mm EPO [VIDEO]

From HobbyKing:

This is a superb model of a Sukhoi SU-35 Jet Fighter. This SU-35 model is designed to be hand launch, lightweight and easy to fly.

This plane requires assembly and is made of durable EPO foam. Carbon fibre spars are supplied and provide exceptional strength in those high G manoeuvres. There is also a decal sheet to give that authentic look along with an instrument display panel.

The Kit version requires a 2212-2450KV brushless motor, 40A ESC, 9g servos (x2) and 6×4 propeller plus your radio / receiver system and Lipo battery. You’ll be flying in no time.

The PnP version comes with a 2212-2450KV brushless motor, 40A ESC, 9g servos and 6×4 propeller plus all assembly parts. All you require is a radio / receiver system and Lipo battery. You’ll be flying in no time.

Specs:

PnP Version

Length: 1050mm

Wingspan: 735mm

Motor: 2212-2450KV

ESC: 40A

Propeller: 6x4E

Servo: 9g (x2)

Kit Version

Length: 1050mm

Wingspan: 735mm

Requires:

PnP Version

4~6 Channel Radio TX / RX

1300~2200 3S LiPo battery

Kit Version

1 x 2212-2450KV Motor

1 x 40A ESC

1 x 6x4E Propeller

2 x 9g Servo

4~6 Channel Radio TX / RX

1300~2200 3S LiPo battery

#315000304-0 – SU-35 Fighter Jet 735mm EPO (KIT) – $38.50

#315000305-0 – SU-35 Fighter Jet 735mm EPO (PnP) – $68.88

