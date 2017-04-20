Hobbico HR Instant FPV V1 900x250
Trevor "Chilly" Duncan
Hobby King, New Gear
SU-35 Fighter Jet 735mm EPO [VIDEO]

From HobbyKing:

This is a superb model of a Sukhoi SU-35 Jet Fighter. This SU-35 model is designed to be hand launch, lightweight and easy to fly.

This plane requires assembly and is made of durable EPO foam. Carbon fibre spars are supplied and provide exceptional strength in those high G manoeuvres. There is also a decal sheet to give that authentic look along with an instrument display panel.

The Kit version requires a 2212-2450KV brushless motor, 40A ESC, 9g servos (x2) and 6×4 propeller plus your radio / receiver system and Lipo battery. You’ll be flying in no time.

The PnP version comes with a 2212-2450KV brushless motor, 40A ESC, 9g servos and 6×4 propeller plus all assembly parts. All you require is a radio / receiver system and Lipo battery. You’ll be flying in no time.

Specs:

PnP Version

Length: 1050mm
Wingspan: 735mm
Motor: 2212-2450KV
ESC: 40A
Propeller: 6x4E
Servo: 9g (x2)

Kit Version

Length: 1050mm
Wingspan: 735mm

Requires:

PnP Version

  • 4~6 Channel Radio TX / RX
  • 1300~2200 3S LiPo battery

Kit Version

  • 1 x 2212-2450KV Motor
  • 1 x 40A ESC
  • 1 x 6x4E Propeller
  • 2 x 9g Servo
  • 4~6 Channel Radio TX / RX
  • 1300~2200 3S LiPo battery

#315000304-0 – SU-35 Fighter Jet 735mm EPO (KIT) – $38.50
#315000305-0 – SU-35 Fighter Jet 735mm EPO (PnP) – $68.88
Visit HobbyKing.com
Updated: April 20, 2017 — 10:52 AM
