Tactic FPV– G1 Goggles

Trevor "Chilly" Duncan
From Tactic:

Perfect for FPV drone racing and aerial photography, FPV-G1 Goggles are a high-tech, low-cost way to immerse yourself in the action. Just add the FPV-RM2 or your mobile device to get the best possible experience. Not only are they compatible with smartphones of virtually any size, but they’re great for Wi-Fi camera drones, too.

FPV-G1 Features:

  • Ideal for FPV drones and aerial photography/videography
  • Add the FPV-RM2 or a smartphone for the ultimate FPV experience!

Specs:

Maximum mobile device size: 3.1 x 3.9 in (80mm x 150 mm)

TACZ5200 – Tactic FPV-G1 Goggles – $19.99

TACZ5202 – FPV-RM2 Monitor and FPV-G1 Goggles combo – $89.99
Visit TacticRC.com
Updated: March 28, 2017 — 9:44 AM
