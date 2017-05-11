Tactic TTX660 6-Channel 2.4GHz SLT Computer Radio

From Tactic:

Now you can fly almost any type of RC aircraft with one radio: the TTX660 from Tactic. Airplanes, helicopters, even many of today’s popular drones can be controlled by this sophisticated system.

Programming is a breeze, and memory for 30 models is a real bonus. Two sliding levers and a proportional dial are ideal for precise control of flaps and FPV cameras. The large graphing LCD screen has adjustable contrast and blue backlighting for easy viewing. You get all that and more, plus the benefits of proven reliable Secure Link Technology that eliminates interference with the push of a button.

When you combine the TTX660’s advanced functionality with its budget-friendly price, you have a radio that’s an exceptional value — and the ideal system for any intermediate-level sport pilot. Get all the details by visiting tacticrc.com.

Features:

Dedicated menus for airplanes, helicopters AND multirotor models

30-model memory

Proportional dial and two slide levers

Large blue backlit LCD screen with adjustable contrast and brightness

All channels feature reversing, end point adjustment and sub-trim

3.5 mm flight simulator cable jack

Wireless training system

Ball-bearing gimbals

Compatible with all SLT receivers and Tx-R aircraft

Specifications:

Channels: 6

Frequencies: 2.403-2.480GHz

Modulation: FHSS spread-spectrum SLT

Requires: 6-channel SLT receiver and (4) “AA” alkaline batteries (included) or (4) “AA” NiCd or NiMH cells (sold separately)

#TACJ2660 – $139.99

Visit TacticRC.com

