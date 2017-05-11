Tactic TTX660 6-Channel 2.4GHz SLT Computer Radio

From Tactic:
Now you can fly almost any type of RC aircraft with one radio: the TTX660 from Tactic. Airplanes, helicopters, even many of today’s popular drones can be controlled by this sophisticated system.
Programming is a breeze, and memory for 30 models is a real bonus. Two sliding levers and a proportional dial are ideal for precise control of flaps and FPV cameras. The large graphing LCD screen has adjustable contrast and blue backlighting for easy viewing. You get all that and more, plus the benefits of proven reliable Secure Link Technology that eliminates interference with the push of a button.
When you combine the TTX660’s advanced functionality with its budget-friendly price, you have a radio that’s an exceptional value — and the ideal system for any intermediate-level sport pilot. Get all the details by visiting tacticrc.com.
Features:
- Dedicated menus for airplanes, helicopters AND multirotor models
- 30-model memory
- Proportional dial and two slide levers
- Large blue backlit LCD screen with adjustable contrast and brightness
- All channels feature reversing, end point adjustment and sub-trim
- 3.5 mm flight simulator cable jack
- Wireless training system
- Ball-bearing gimbals
- Compatible with all SLT receivers and Tx-R aircraft
Specifications:
Channels: 6
Frequencies: 2.403-2.480GHz
Modulation: FHSS spread-spectrum SLT
Requires: 6-channel SLT receiver and (4) “AA” alkaline batteries (included) or (4) “AA” NiCd or NiMH cells (sold separately)
#TACJ2660 – $139.99
Visit TacticRC.com
See more posts about Tactic