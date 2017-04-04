Hobbico HR Challenge V1 900x250
The First Fokkers!

Debra Cleghorn
These RC models are replicas of the very first airplane designed by Anthony Fokker in 1911. The multitude of bracing cables gave the impression of a spider, hence its Dutch name, “Spin.” Fokker taught himself to fly in his second Spin! Built and piloted by Klaus Fischer and Heiner Wintermann, these 14-foot-span planes each weigh 54 pounds and is powered by a King 95cc engine. We think Klaus and Heiner did a terrific job of piloting these planes in some very tricky winds! Thanks to RCScaleAirplanes for taking this video at the Bavarian Chiemgau Air Show.

Updated: April 4, 2017 — 4:13 PM
WW II First Dogfights

