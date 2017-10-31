MAN Site membership 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Robert Liao

    70mm & 80mm EDF jets powered by 6s batteries are striking a balance of performance, scale details, and affordability that are hard to resist! We will see a lot more of them.

    Also, hoping for plug-n-play HD head-tracking FPV setup for fixed wing like DJI Mavic/Goggles. It’s too good to be restricted to quad-rotors only.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2017
WordPress Lightbox