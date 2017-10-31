What’s in store for RC aircraft in 2018? What trends do you think will be hot? Which will fade? Time to look into your crystal ball and tell us what you think!
70mm & 80mm EDF jets powered by 6s batteries are striking a balance of performance, scale details, and affordability that are hard to resist! We will see a lot more of them.
Also, hoping for plug-n-play HD head-tracking FPV setup for fixed wing like DJI Mavic/Goggles. It’s too good to be restricted to quad-rotors only.