You deserve a nice coffee break , and this fantastic, 10-minute animated video is a no-cal treat you’ll love. “After the seas have disappeared, a courageous female pilot fights against vicious sky pirates for control of the last remaining source of water: the clouds.” Don’t miss it!
The OceanMaker from Mighty Coconut on Vimeo.
Couldn’t really get past the scientifically retarded premise.
I loved the film, the idea, the camera angle work and the creativity. I hated that it had to be corrupted by political correctness. I have to give it a “Meh…” rating.
Wonderfully produced short film, BUT there’s a serious flaw in the premise. If there is NO SURFACE water left, then WHERE do the water vapor Clouds generate from ?? They CAN’T. Which is why Mars has no water vapor clouds either. Even someone that took the required High School geography class knows this.
OK Mighty Coconut people please tell me you are working on a full length feature film. This is just way to good to just leave as a great short. I don’t think the theme of a world wide water shortage has ever been done before. So you are probably breaking new ground here. That is hard to do in this day and age. I can’t get my mind around almost all the water on earth disappearing. But this a cartoon and anything is possible in cartoon land.
very good. slightly scary in light of the current potable water issues we have already
It’s like Waterworld, in reverse.
