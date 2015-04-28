PhotoDrone 900x250
48 Comments

  1. Greg Bowles

    That was fantastic animation and a great story line. I want to see more.

  2. Wout Wynants

    Fantastic!!! 🙂

  3. Alex Vladpallin

    Excellent movie.!!
    Congratulations !!
    One of my favourites, keep it up with the good job.

  4. Dennis Dietz

    Wow!

  5. Dave sutton

    loved it well done, well put together…

  6. Hal Jackson

    loved it!!!

  7. Jun Admana

    I love the planes.

  8. pavepusher

    Couldn’t really get past the scientifically retarded premise.

  9. Robert

    Very nice amazed by the animation and a great story you should be very proud of this work!

  10. Kempton Izuno

    A celebration of clouds too, most uncommon! Fabulous!,,

  11. Rich Wright

    Excellently done! MORE!

  12. clydex

    Can you make a movie about this…?? :3 :3 plss… 😀

  13. Larry Marx

    Absolutely amazing 🙂

  14. Daniel Morgan

    WOW!!! Really well put together piece!!! Has a Crimson Skies feel to it. Love it!!

  15. Brendan Ewy

    A work of art

  16. Kevin

    some of the aircraft are just like Crimson Skies!
    great game

  17. Tom

    I love creative people. Outstanding.

  18. ted

    WOW!!! love it

  19. Arnold

    Brilliant work, fantastic animation and nice story line!

  20. Edward Cunliffe

    Wonderful, thank you.

  21. artwistic

    I loved the film, the idea, the camera angle work and the creativity. I hated that it had to be corrupted by political correctness. I have to give it a “Meh…” rating.

  22. krazykhild

    Awesome very well done. love to see more

  23. Pablo A. Becerra

    tres bien, exelente, super nice.

  24. manuel Negron

    Outstanding flick. Absolutely loved it.

  25. John Oldham

    That was pretty good

  26. james oliver

    Very good vidio.

  27. William White

    More More!!!!!

  28. Jim Deck

    Wow – this is graphics kicked up a few notches. It’s more than eye candy as, in it’s few minutes, it relies on the viewer’s intelligence to tell a big story. I, too, would like to see more from the folks

  29. Aero Pirate

    This kind of makes you look at a little dark rain cloud in a different way. Maybe we could do something like this in California!

  30. Keith B

    Wonderfully produced short film, BUT there’s a serious flaw in the premise. If there is NO SURFACE water left, then WHERE do the water vapor Clouds generate from ?? They CAN’T. Which is why Mars has no water vapor clouds either. Even someone that took the required High School geography class knows this.

  31. Tom Potter

    Wonderful, and thought provoking.

  32. John Cheraso

    Very creative, well thought out, fast moving, Detailed aircraft graphics encourage your eye and imagination to find the airframe sourceses for “parts”…. Great entertainment….. MORE

  33. CESAR

    PERFEITO .

  34. JimM

    OK Mighty Coconut people please tell me you are working on a full length feature film. This is just way to good to just leave as a great short. I don’t think the theme of a world wide water shortage has ever been done before. So you are probably breaking new ground here. That is hard to do in this day and age. I can’t get my mind around almost all the water on earth disappearing. But this a cartoon and anything is possible in cartoon land.

  35. Rochard Stewart

    I loved the story line and animation. Well done and I would welcome any more of this quality.

  36. Jim McLane

    very good. slightly scary in light of the current potable water issues we have already

  37. Nathan Chronister

    It’s like Waterworld, in reverse.

  38. Joe Jurkiewicz

    Fantastic!

  39. Christopher Semple

    This is a wonderful animation and encompasses all the emotions. Well done .I hope that you will make more great short movies.

  40. Gene Davis

    This was wonderful in every way. Loved it.

  41. Donald Jacobson

    Very well done!

  42. Rich Uravitch

    Brilliant, creative stuff! Gives me inspiration to build a model of her cool “Mohawkalina” with the GAU-8 in the nose! Loved it!

  43. Frankeldan

    Great! Well done!

  44. Ivan Perret Petrauskas

    Give me more!!!

  45. Buck Pointer

    Outstanding animation!! Would love to see a series made for you tube or TV! Thanks for the preview?

  46. Nath

    A very nice job and a great animation movie !!!

  47. Steven Penn

    Awsome ,must see more.story line is great.I am a aircraft nut.I recognised the actual planes the animation was based on.

  48. Dumbphone

    I have watched this at least a dozen times, and it still invokes the same emotional reaction as the first time. Well done!

