Thunder Tiger Raptor E700 V3

The Raptor E700 V3 is now available with sleek fuselage!

With the colorful body scheme designed by Miss Simone Zunterer, this fiberglass made fuselage has great visibility in the air. The two-piece fuselage is easy to install and maintain.

The battery could be replaced within seconds without remove the fuselage. Catch up with this beautiful beast now!

Major aluminum parts are packed in box

The mainly contents as below:

CNC milled aluminum flybarless main rotor head.

CNC milled aluminum swashplate is also designed for flybarless, and same 135 degree as E720 and E800 for eCCPM. 140 degree setting is available.

CNC milled alumium 12mm main shaft bearing block with care of light weighted.

Main shaft is 12mm in diameter, with heat treatment, and hollowing for weight reducing.

Quick-release Battery Tray allows two 6 cells LiPo battery packs

Quick-release battery holder could take two 6-cell or one 12-cell LiPo battery. Also, from its design, you don’t have to remove the shell while you changing the battery. U-shape landing skids are good for battery exchange and installation. Also, its lower frame structure makes the centre of gravity close to head grips, which means that E700 could be more stable when it starts doing some flips and rolls.

One-piece Tail Case with Efficient Helical Bevel Tail Gears

Tail drive gears are made of nylon material, and the structure use Helical bevel gear which is carried over from E720’s structure. Also, aluminum tail boom with lengthened supports for additional rigidity and mounted rudder servo for improved performance. Optimized tail rotor for wide range of head speeds; accommodates 105-116mm tail blades.

Recommended Optional Part: E700 Power Pack

No need to experiment with different brushless motor and ESC combinations — the Power Pack delivers the best of both in a single, powerful package. It pairs the performance of an ACE R/C OBL 50/05-50H brushless outrunner motor to the precision control of a Castle Creations Phoenix Edge HV120 ESC. The Edge HV120 arrives with basic performance parameters already programmed in, but modelers can also fine-tune performance using the optional Castle Field Link Programming card or Castle Link USB adapter (both available separately) and free downloadable Castle Link software.

Recommended Optional Part : GT5.2 3-axis Gyro

OLED Display with icon-based user interface

Touch-Pad’ for easy programming without the need of additional hardware

High-quality aluminum case for optimal heat dissipation

Brand new easy menu, more user friendly

Supports Receiver type: normal PPM , Spektrum & JR satellite, Futaba S-Bus , HOTT, SRXL, SPPM

Updater support-firmware can be updated as well as the parameter can be modified on your PC

Recommended Optional Part: DSHV0507nT Servo

DSHV0507nT is well equipped with high performance coreless motor, super narrow pulse (760us) drive system and high speed processing boosts gyro response. DSHV0507nt working on 2S Lipo/LiFe battery without any regulator, the combination of Titanium and alloy aluminum gears also enhance strength for continuous Slop-Free Operation and reduce weight.

Recommended Optional Part: DSHV0818T Servo

DSHV0818T is high voltage standard size servos that deliver unparalleled performance, equipped with high performance coreless motor, work on 2S Lipo/LiFe battery without any regulator. The combination of Titanium and alloy aluminum gears enhance strength for continuous Stop-Free Operation as well as reducing weight.

Features:

4.71 Speed Gear with Reinforced Ribs

Easy Installation Fiberglass Fuselage

Latest Colorful Scheme Design for Great Visibility

Innovative Quick Calibration System

CNC Metal Rotor Head and Carbon Side Frames

Advanced Herringbone 128T Main Gear V.S. 13T Pinion

Quick-release Battery Tray Holds Two 6 Cells LiPo Battery Packs

Specs:

Rotor Head: Flybarless

Width: 191 mm

Fully Equip. Weight w/o Batt: 2917 g

Tail Rotor Diameter: 280 mm

Item No: 4761-K30

Length: 1273 mm

Height: 385 mm

Main Rotor Diameter: 1538~1558 mm

Gear Ratio(E:M:T): 9.85 : 1 : 4.71

