Half-Scale Tiger Moth Takes Flight

Debra Cleghorn
Featured News, Video Posts
1 Comment
So you think you have trouble transporting your aircraft to the field? Take a look at this 1/2-scale RC Tiger Moth! The 127.8-pound model is done up in French WW I Armée de L’air colors, it has impressive performance in the air. Thanks to RC Media World who filmed this at the Ragow Air Meet in Germany last month. Unfortunately we couldn’t find any information on the plane or the pilot, so if you have details please share in the comments!

Updated: June 1, 2017 — 10:25 AM
1 Comment

  1. russ landreth

    wow so cool all ways wanted one
    GIGANTIC XXXL 58 KG RC 50% 1:2 SCALE MODEL TIGER MOTH

