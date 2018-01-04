Titanic Tiger Moth Takes Flight

This incredible half-scale DeHavilland Tiger Moth was designed, built, and flown here by John Greenfield. With a wingspan of over 14 feet, the plane weighs 121 pounds and is powered by a 384cc twin inline gas engine. John is a member of the UK’s Ghost Squadron club, and we found this information on the RC Tiger Moth on their website:

John had been considering this project for some time during the build of several 1/2 scale gliders. The idea was to build a 1/2 scale tug that could tow the biggest gliders in a scale way. The model was built from John’s own plans draw from information gathered from the full size. Construction is all scale including the wing section and even incorporates the unique aileron differential of the full size. One area of concern in the planning stage was what motor to use as commercial model aircraft motors were not big enough. A decision was taken to build a one off motor especially for the model and this was done in conjunction with the airframe build.

The Tiger Moth completed its certification flights at Middle Wallop in early 2011 although it was felt that the motor was not developing as much power as it could. Modifications were made to increase the compression ratio of the [engine] and this made a significant improvement in power.

With the new power of the reworked [engine] the model was put through another series of proving flights and was finally signed off as a completed project.

The model is now in its final form and has delivered the goal of being able to tow even the largest vintage glider models.

We say well done! Thanks to Pete and Dean Coxon, better known as Tbobborap1 on YouTube, for taking this terrific video.