Tomahawk Hawker Hunter

Check out Mick Burrell’s 1/4.5-scale monster jet! Sporting an Abu Dhabi paint scheme created by Phil Noel, this nearly 8-foot-span, 10.5-foot-long model is powered by a Kingtech 210 turbine engine and has hydraulic landing gear, a Unilite lighting system, and uses MKS servos and a Jeti radio. The 48-pound model completed 1 hour of flight tests to be certified by the British Civil Aviation Authority before it could fly at public events. Thanks to Dean and Pete Coxon for taking this great video.
What a sweet plane – just beautiful! Expertly flown and photographed. Loved the oleo scissors action during ground handling. Had to laugh at the “Radio Flyer” method of tugging the craft from the runway to the staging area with a length of string – where’s the FOLLOW ME truck?