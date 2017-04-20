Tomahawk Hawker Hunter

Check out Mick Burrell’s 1/4.5-scale monster jet! Sporting an Abu Dhabi paint scheme created by Phil Noel, this nearly 8-foot-span, 10.5-foot-long model is powered by a Kingtech 210 turbine engine and has hydraulic landing gear, a Unilite lighting system, and uses MKS servos and a Jeti radio. The 48-pound model completed 1 hour of flight tests to be certified by the British Civil Aviation Authority before it could fly at public events. Thanks to Dean and Pete Coxon for taking this great video.