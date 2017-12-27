Top 10 Airplane Posts of 2017

Happy New Year, everyone! As we say farewell to 2017, it’s only fitting that we take a moment to look at the ModelAirplaneNews.com posts that you loved most this year. Enjoy the countdown, and we’ll see you in 2018!
10. Indoor Airliner
9. Giant-Scale B-17
8. Super Constellation
7. Mike Barbee’s King Air (click here to read the story)
6. Monster Transall
5. Flying Boat with 12 Four-Strokes
4. 1/3-Scale Mitchell
3. Super-Size Stearman
2. Lance Campbell’s SR-71 (click here to read the story)
And the top post was … A 13-Foot-Span Spruce Goose