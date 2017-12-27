AMA 900X250
Debra Cleghorn
Featured News, Video Posts
Top 10 Airplane Posts of 2017

Happy New Year, everyone! As we say farewell to 2017, it’s only fitting that we take a moment to look at the ModelAirplaneNews.com posts that you loved most this year. Enjoy the countdown, and we’ll see you in 2018!

10. Indoor Airliner

 

9. Giant-Scale B-17

8. Super Constellation

7. Mike Barbee’s King Air (click here to read the story)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6. Monster Transall

5. Flying Boat with 12 Four-Strokes

4. 1/3-Scale Mitchell

3. Super-Size Stearman

 

2. Lance Campbell’s SR-71 (click here to read the story)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

And the top post was … A 13-Foot-Span Spruce Goose

 

