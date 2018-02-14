Top 10 RC Oddities

You never know what you’re going to find when you’re searching YouTube for a cool video to share with Model Airplane News readers. Case in point: this “Top 10 Strangest RC Aircraft” compilation post by JD Rock. From an 18-wing ornithopter that looks like a flying centipede (if a centipede could fly) to a flying twin umbrella contraption to a plane made out of two KFC buckets, you can’t knock the creativity of the inventors who made them. I hope you enjoy this collection of oddballs as much as I did. Which one’s your favorite?
