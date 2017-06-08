Top Gun — In the beginning

Today we just put the finishing touches on our reportage for the 2017 Top Gun Scale Invitational for the upcoming September issue of MAN. We got to thinking it would be neat to take a stroll down memory lane and show all of you our magazine coverage of the very first Top Gun event. Frank Tiano has created an amazing thing, much more than just a scale RC contest. It has developed into something extremely special and important for the RC industry as well as the hobby in general.

Get a load of our unusual cover image from the August 1989 issue! Yes that’s a full-size man carrying ultralight Mustang.

That’s right, MAN has been there with Top Gun from the start. For 29 years we’ve covered all the world-class RC Scale action for our loyal readers. Times may have changed and our hobby is very different than from 30 years ago, but what has remained the same is that Top Gun draws the very best pilots and craftsman that build amazing model aircraft. Scale has remained a touchstone for our hobby and it draws onlookers from all walks of life. Scale model airplanes whether from the 1950 or from last week, make us look and think what it must have been like to experience the world of aviation from the cockpit. You can say that about any other hobby on the planet.

Anyway, click on the link below to see the entire article about Top Gun 1 written by our own Rich Uravitch.

Top Gun_1989