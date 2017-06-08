Hobbico HR Instant FPV V1 900x250
  1. Rich Uravitch

    Hi Gerry,
    I just reviewed the reprint of my coverage of the first Top Gun, 29 years ago. Wow, a bunch of time has passed and I’m amazed how Frank Tiano’s hallmark event has evolved. One thing that really strikes me though, one which is a commentary of the times; scale enthusiasts will always be scale enthusiasts but very few of them, these days,can truly be called “scale builders”. Talented, yes, skilled, absolutely, creative, maybe, adept “sub-contractors”, for certain. Not that it’s good or bad, it just “is”. Notice not one ARF among the 39 entries….speaks volumes! Hope the ever-shrinking skillsets survive…….and are passed along!

