Top Gun — Day One — Some Snapshots and the Flight Scores

Gerry Yarrish
We have several friends and flying buddies on the Top Gun flightline looking for some action. We’ll update the site as we get more images from Paradise Field!

20170503_152055  20170503_152050

Today’s First Round Flight Scores by David Hart.

Ray Labonte CARF-Models Skygate Edition Bae Hawk

(Above) Ray Labonte’s CARF-Models Skygate Edition Bae Hawk

Frank Fels

Frank Fels with his 1/3-scale Balsa USA Fokker D.VII

TG17b

Craftsmanship Judge and MAN contributor Rich Uravitch shots some close ups of Scott Harris’ Yak 130, (photo by Boli Muentes). Scott and his Yak 130 placed 3rd in the X-Class last year.

Thunderbolt

What better way to end the day then with a pair of awesome P-47 Thunderbolts and a bangin’ sunset! (David Hart).

P47

Updated: May 4, 2017 — 4:52 PM
