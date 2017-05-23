Top Gun Flightline Highlights — Photos from David Hart

As we dig into all the amazing photos and data from the recent Top Gun Scale Invitational, the MAN team is now busy laying out our coverage for the September issue of MAN. Starting with our pre-event “Road to Top Gun” online sneak peek (also published in the June issue), the editors, and out talented contributors, have been truing capture the very soul of this world class scale competition. Frank Tiano has been leading the amazing extravaganza of excellence for 29 years, and MAN has been there from the start. Be sure to watch out for our September issue showing all the excitement and personalities that make this event truly a one of a kind experience.

Here are just some of the images Ace photographer David Hart captured for our coverage. Stay tuned as we have more coming your way. Wewill also be posting images taken by pro event photographer Barry Vaught as well as Top Gun Craftsmanship judge Rich Uravitch.